LANA DEL REY DANCE PARTY

The Baby G
Fri, 10 May, 10:00 pm
PartyToronto
CA$24.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join us for a second round of the highly-anticipated Lana Del Rey dance party on Friday May 10th! Put your heart-shaped sunglasses on and come sway to Lana music all night long. Four hours of slow dancing to Lana’s songs with your friends, assisting to a p...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Glimmering Dolls
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Baby G

1608 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T8, Canada
Doors open10:00 pm

