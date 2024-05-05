DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Piñata Radio Festival : Pass Dimanche

Victoire 2
Sun, 5 May, 12:00 pm
DJMontpellier
€16.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Ton ticket pour la journée du dimanche !

Profites des lives et DJ sets de :

MIA KODEN • SAIGE SOUNDS TONAK • ARGO • TWEAK SOUNDSYSTEM • AQUABATUSU • BLACKHOUSE • SELECTA SPIRIT • YOHANN

TAKEOVER FADA RECORDS : YUNGMORPHEUS (live) + SALIMATA (live) + VEL...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Piñata Radio
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
yungmorpheus, SALIMATA, Argo and 2 more

Venue

Victoire 2

2 Rue Théophraste Renaudot, 34430 Saint-Jean-de-Védas, France
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

