BUSHI

Rockstore
Sat, 2 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsMontpellier
€27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Porté par la reconnaissance d'un public après le succès des projets « Bushi Tape » et « Interlude », Bushi a sorti le 29 mars dernier le 3ème volet de sa trilogie : BUSHI TAPE 3. Productions stratosphériques et flows lunaires, Bushi continue d'affirmer son...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par BASED MTP
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

BUSHI

Venue

Rockstore

20 Rue De Verdun, 34000 Montpellier, France
Doors open7:30 pm

