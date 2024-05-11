DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tini Gessler, Antss

E1
Sat, 11 May, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

German-born, Spain-raised Tini Gessler discovered her passion for electronic music early on, diving into DJing in 2013. After starting in Stiges clubs, she gained prominence at Pacha Barcelona and caught Elrow's attention in 2017. Known for her dancefloor...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by E1 London.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

TINI GESSLER, Antss, Shae Reid

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.