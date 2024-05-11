DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Acropolis Cinema: Chantal Akerman 8mm Films + Là-Bas

2220 Arts + Archives
Sat, 11 May, 1:00 pm
FilmLos Angeles
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Acropolis Cinema presents Chantal Akerman: Her First Look Behind the Camera (Dir. Chantal Akerman, 1967), plus Là-bas (Dir. Chantal Akerman, 2006, 78 min). Introduced by Nina Menkes.

~

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Acropolis Cinema.
2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open12:30 pm

