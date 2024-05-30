Top track

Kiezsalon w/ Amma Ateria + Morita Vargas

ausland
Thu, 30 May, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€11.50

About

For an especially intimate edition of our Kiezsalon, we head to ausland with two acts from North and South America both making their Berlin debuts: Amma Ateria brings her concept-laden sonic studies and Morita Vargas her surrealist pop experimentation, alo...

This is an 18+ event
Digital in Berlin
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nischal Khadka, Amma Ateria, Morita Vargas

Venue

ausland

Lychener Straße 60, 10437 Berlin, Deutschland
Doors open8:00 pm

