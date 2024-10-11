DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Definitely Oasis

The Baths
Fri, 11 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsIpswich
£15.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
After a sold out show last year Definitely Oasis bring their tribute of the brit pop icons back to The Baths, Ipswich on Friday 11th October 2024.

This is an 14+ event. 14-15s must be accompanied by an adult
Presented by Glasswerk
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Baths

4 Civic Drive, Ipswich, IP1 2QA, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

