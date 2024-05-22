DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Los Mex Present El Vex

The Paramount
Wed, 22 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$28.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Los Mex Present El Vex

Comedy & Punk show.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Los Mex
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.