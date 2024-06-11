Top track

War

Hypnotic Brass Ensemble

The Jazz Cafe
Tue, 11 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£27.50

About Hypnotic Brass Ensemble

Chicago’s Hypnotic Brass Ensemble create colourful soul music by bridging the genre with hip-hop, funk, rock and calypso. The collective have collaborated with Prince, Erykah Badu and Snoop Dogg.

Event information

Chicago’s heavyweight hip hop brass band are back with their incendiary live show.

The eight-strong cohort of horn-playing brothers (plus one unrelated drummer) are all sons of jazz trumpeter and composer Kelan Phil Cohran (Sun Ra Arkestra). Together they...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hypnotic Brass Ensemble

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity
Accessibility information

