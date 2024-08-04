DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lightblue Sea Sound Fest

Teatro Costabianca
4 Aug - 10 Aug
GigsLido Rossello
About

Light Blue Festival: concerti, boat party, cineforum, talk, live show. Un’ondata di energia è pronta a travolgervi.

Dal 4 al 9 agosto 2024 al Teatro Costabianca - Realmonte (AG)

Tutte le età
Associazione Light Blue
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Teatro Costabianca

Via Andromeda 5, Lido Rossello
Doors open12:00 pm

