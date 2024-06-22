Top track

Victorien - Tous les matins

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Victorien

La Boule Noire
Sat, 22 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€25.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Victorien - Tous les matins
Got a code?

About

Tous les matins, il rêve. Il rêve d'être un peu partout dans vos oreilles mais aussi et surtout sur scène. Lui, c'est Victorien. À 23 ans, Victorien part de rien, loin de tout, il commence à écrire son histoire. Le confinement lui a été bénéfique, il décid...

Tout public
Présenté par AC2 PRODUCTION
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.