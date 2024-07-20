Top track

Tor Miller - Headlights

Tor Miller, Stello, Nautics

The Sultan Room
Sat, 20 Jul, 7:00 pm
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Valid identification is required for entry. Acceptable forms of ID include an unexpired US government-issued ID such as a driver's license or passport. Foreign passports are also accepted. Please note that expired IDs, photocopies, photographs, or digital...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nautics, Stello, Tor Miller

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
280 capacity

