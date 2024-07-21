DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Finalmente riparte il Neema Festival: l'unico festival italiano dedicato interamente alle sonorità afro contemporanee.
Dopo una pausa forzata, a causa della pandemia, la mission di questa quarta edizione sarà interamente focalizzata sulla cultura afro-ita...
La giornata si sviluppa durante il pomeriggio, fino a sera, pertanto è indicata anche per un pubblico giovane, compresi bambini. Tuttavia, data la presenza di musica ad alto volume e luci o led da concerto, consigliamo di equipaggiarsi per eventuali danni uditivi o sensibilità di vario genere.
