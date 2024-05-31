DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Shart Tank 2

Purgatory
Fri, 31 May, 11:00 pm
ComedyNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Welcome to SHART TANK! Brooklyn's first corporate-drag-shark-tank-LARP-improv-comedy extravaganza. A series of drag artists go head to head in a desperate rally to pitch their product ideas to a panel of three “sharts” (incredibly successful entrepreneurs)...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Purgatory.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

4
Miss Woman the woman, Mx. Ology, Bertha Vanayshun and 4 more

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.