Stony Stone & HOUDI - CALCULS

Stony Stone

4bis
Sat, 26 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsRennes
€24.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Stony Stone est un rappeur du 13, qui a commencé à émerger en 2022 parmi les rookies excitants du rap français. S’il accroche l’oeil visuellement avec sa chevelure reconnaissable entre mille,c’est sa proposition musicale qui lui a permis de connaître une r...

Tout public
Présenté par CARTEL [BZH] en accord avec Hooh Agency.
Lineup

Stony Stone

Venue

4bis

4b Cours Des Alliés, 35000 Rennes, France
Doors open7:30 pm
230 capacity

