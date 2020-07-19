Top track

Lightheaded - Lah Lah Land

Lightheaded + Mt Misery

The Rossi Bar
19 Jul - 20 Jul
GigsBrighton
£14

About

From the US on Slumberland records Lightheaded are, simply, a great pop group. Their songs are full of melody and harmony, are bittersweet and memorable, familiar yet original.

Hartlepool’s Mt. Misery take their influences from The Field Mice and a couple...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Melting Vinyl.
Lineup

Mt. Misery, Lightheaded

Venue

The Rossi Bar

8 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3WA, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

