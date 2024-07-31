Top track

Dwarves - Everybodies Girl

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Dwarves

New Cross Inn
Wed, 31 Jul, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Dwarves

For forty years the Dwarves have shocked and mystified audiences across the globe with their unique blend of punk, garage, thrash and experimental music. Hailing from the Midwest, they settled in San Francisco in the mid 1980’s, played over a...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by New Cross Live.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

