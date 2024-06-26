Top track

March to the Sea

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Baroness, Portrayal of Guilt, Filth Is Eternal

89 North
Wed, 26 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLong Island
From $43.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

March to the Sea
Got a code?

About

Wednesday, June 26th

Baroness

Portrayl of Guilt

Filth Is Eternal

@ 89 North

89 North Ocean Avenue, Patchogue NY

7 PM

18+

$35 ADV

$40 DOS

$45 ADV 21+ Balcony

$50 DOS 21+ Balcony

$130 The Stone-Pre Show Experience

  • One (1) General Admission Tic...
This is an 18+ event
Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Baroness, portrayal of guilt, Filth Is Eternal

Venue

89 North

89 North Ocean Avenue, Patchogue, New York 11772, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.