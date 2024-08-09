Top track

Creeping Jean

The Old Blue Last
Fri, 9 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Metropolis Music Presents

Creeping Jean

Plus Special Guests

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Metropolis Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Creeping Jean

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

