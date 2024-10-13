Top track

Christopher Paul Stelling - A Day or a Lifetime

Christopher Paul Stelling

ARCI Bellezza
Sun, 13 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
CHRISTOPHER PAUL STELLING

MILANO _ ARCI BELLEZZA

DOMENICA 13 OTTOBRE 2024

Ti ricordiamo che questo evento è riservato ai titolari di tessera ARCI.

Per iscriverti, visita il sito: https://www.arcibellezza.it/tesseramento/

Tutte le età
Presentato da Arci Bellezza APS & Via Audio
Christopher Paul Stelling

ARCI Bellezza

Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

