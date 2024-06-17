DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
New Cross Live presents
Broken Noses
Sludge Metal from Farnborough
https://www.instagram.com/brokennoses_/
The Colourblind Monks
Ethereal grunge jams
+ More tba
17th June 2024
New Cross Inn
£7
Doors 6pm
14+, u16s with an...
