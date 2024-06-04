DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Bad Apple is teaming up with Dig It ! Magazine for its 7th event at The Old Blue Last with three great bands :
And the Sunset Burns
Kirk Vaughan Steaggles
Douglas in Fur
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.