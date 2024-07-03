DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Film & Media Showcase 2024:
The Film and Media department's annual awards ceremony will take place at The Ritzy Cinema in Brixton.
The show has awards for all of the best year 10, 11, 12 and 13 productions – the work on show is a cross section of all...
Ritzy Cinema and Cafe - Brixton Oval, Coldharbour Ln, London SW2 1JG.
Restored 1911 cinema with cafe and bar, showing a varied programme across multiple screens.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.