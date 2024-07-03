DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FMP Showcase 2024

Upstairs at the Ritzy
Wed, 3 Jul, 2:00 pm
£10.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Film & Media Showcase 2024:

The Film and Media department's annual awards ceremony will take place at The Ritzy Cinema in Brixton.

The show has awards for all of the best year 10, 11, 12 and 13 productions – the work on show is a cross section of all...

12A (Must be 12 or older, unless accompanied by an adult)
Presented by The BRIT School Limited.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The BRIT School

Upstairs at the Ritzy

469 Brixton Rd, Brixton, London SW2 1JQ, UK
Doors open1:30 pm
160 capacity

Where is it?

Ritzy Cinema and Cafe - Brixton Oval, Coldharbour Ln, London SW2 1JG.

Restored 1911 cinema with cafe and bar, showing a varied programme across multiple screens.

