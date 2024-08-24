Top track

Il mondo prima

Transumare Fest 2024 - Day 3

Area Transumare Fest RdA
Sat, 24 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsRoseto degli Abruzzi
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

LINE UP DAY 3:

TRE ALLEGRI RAGAZZI MORTI

MARCO CASTELLO

PIETRO MIO

NICKY MACHA

Il nostro viaggio inizia qui: la meta è stabilita. Sei pronto a transumare?

Il lungomare di Roseto degli Abruzzi ospiterà Transumare Fest 2024 per...

Questo è un evento 18+
APS Rosangeles

Lineup

Tre Allegri Ragazzi Morti, Marco Castello

Venue

Area Transumare Fest RdA

Lungomare Trento 83, 64026 Roseto degli Abruzzi Teramo, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

