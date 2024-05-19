Top track

Spend the Day

DETROIT ALL STAR&B

El Club Detroit
Sun, 19 May, 6:00 pm
$20.40

About

DETROIT ALL STAR&B

All ages
Presented by Truu Colors Ent, Thankful4R&B, Crowdfreak, Royal Experience Collective.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

