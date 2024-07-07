DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tiramisu: Layers of Soul featuring Earthtones, Yako, & The Chris Sanchez Experience

Eddie's Attic
Sun, 7 Jul, 8:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $20.03
About

Tiramisu: Layers of Soul featuring Earthtones, Yako, & The Chris Sanchez Experience live at Eddie's Attic!

Earthtones

A young band of significant musical ability whose mission is to inspire positivity via teamwork in music. Vocalists Rocky Chatman, NOA,...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 2 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open7:45 pm

