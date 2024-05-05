DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Balade botanique et atelier de cuisine sauvage

Ground Control Gare de Lyon
Sun, 5 May, 10:30 am
WorkshopParis
€25.01
About

Dimanche 5 mai, 10h30-13h : Balade botanique et atelier de cuisine sauvage

Retrouvez Natalia, cueilleuse et cheffe, pour un atelier autour des plantes sauvages comestibles.

L'atelier commence par une balade d'1h30 au long de la Coulée Verte pour découvri...

Tout public
Présenté par ALLO LA LUNE.
Venue

Ground Control Gare de Lyon

81 Rue du Charolais, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open10:30 am

