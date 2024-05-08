DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cordelia

The Forge at The Lower Third
Wed, 8 May, 8:00 pm
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
You are Cordelially invited to a very special, intimate live performance at The Forge. Expect music, special guests and bleeding mouths. Celebration is required, crying is optional. Limited entry, so RSVP to ensure your seat at the table.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Live Nation
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Cordelia

The Forge at The Lower Third

26 Denmark Street, London, WC2H 0LA, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm

