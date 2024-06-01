Top track

Marcyline, Bedridden, Velvet, Crate

The Wood Shop
Sat, 1 Jun, 6:00 pm
$11.64The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Marcyline

Bedridden

Velvet

Crate

This is a 16+ event
The Kingsland Presents
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Marcyline, Bedridden, Velvet and 1 more

Venue

The Wood Shop

17B Meadow Street, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open6:00 pm
150 capacity

