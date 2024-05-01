DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Western Wednesday ft. Casey James Prestwood

Skylark Lounge
Wed, 1 May, 7:00 pm
GigsDenver
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Western Wednesday

Ft. Casey James Prestwood, Joe Wunderle and Noah G Fowler

Come enjoy live Country & Western classics from local singers, pickers and players! The first Wednesday of every month, expect beer drinking, two-stepping and maybe a tear or two...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Skylark Lounge.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Casey James Prestwood, Joe Wunderle

Venue

Skylark Lounge

140 South Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80209, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.