DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The inimitable Kompakt is celebrating 30 years in existence with a special party here at E1. Kompakt started life in the early 90s when Wolfgang Voigt founded the legendary record store in Cologne. In 1998, Michael Mayer, Wolfgang Voigt and Jurgen Paape la...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.