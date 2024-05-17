Top track

30 years of Kompakt: Michael Mayer, Robag Wruhme

E1
Fri, 17 May, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The inimitable Kompakt is celebrating 30 years in existence with a special party here at E1. Kompakt started life in the early 90s when Wolfgang Voigt founded the legendary record store in Cologne. In 1998, Michael Mayer, Wolfgang Voigt and Jurgen Paape la...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by E1 London.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Michael Mayer, Robag Wruhme

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

