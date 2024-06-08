DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Ghanaian vocalist and djembe master Afla Sackey brings his signature style of afrojazz, rhythm-driven funk, and dance-inducing afrobeat fusion to The Lower Third.
Joined by his 7-piece live band Afrik Bawantu and featuring animated horn sections and heavy...
