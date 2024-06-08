Top track

Afla Sackey + Afrik Bawantu

The Lower Third
Sat, 8 Jun, 7:00 pm
£16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Ghanaian vocalist and djembe master Afla Sackey brings his signature style of afrojazz, rhythm-driven funk, and dance-inducing afrobeat fusion to The Lower Third.

Joined by his 7-piece live band Afrik Bawantu and featuring animated horn sections and heavy...

This is an 18+ event - Photo ID required
Presented by Spice Guru Records.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Afla Sackey & Afrik Bawantu

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm

