LA FIESTA RETURNS TO HERTFORDSHIRE FOR BANK HOLIDAY SUNDAY 5TH MAY!
Special Guest Prunk will be joining us alongside Paisley Jensen, Darrell Privett, Hodges, Dom & Joe + Bongo Ben LIVE!
Tickets are EXTREMELY LIMITED... Buy today!
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.