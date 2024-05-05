Top track

La Fiesta Hertford - Bank Holiday Special!

Dog & Whistle
Sun, 5 May, 3:00 pm
GigsElstree
£37.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

LA FIESTA RETURNS TO HERTFORDSHIRE FOR BANK HOLIDAY SUNDAY 5TH MAY!

Special Guest Prunk will be joining us alongside Paisley Jensen, Darrell Privett, Hodges, Dom & Joe + Bongo Ben LIVE!

Tickets are EXTREMELY LIMITED... Buy today!

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by La Fiesta.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Prunk, Hodges, Darrell Privett

Venue

Dog & Whistle

SG14 1AB, Hertford, Hertfordshire, England, United Kingdom
Doors open3:00 pm

