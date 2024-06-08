DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Comic Sans + Cool Hot Rockers + Doberwoman + more

Hope and Anchor Islington
Sat, 8 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

LOUD WOMEN Presents:

Comic Sans – the ones we warned you about

Cool Hot Rockers – rock folx from Folkstone

Doberwoman – music with teeth. raar.

Speak in Spells – witchcore noobs

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LOUD WOMEN.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Comic Sans, Cool Hot Rockers

Venue

Hope and Anchor Islington

207 Upper Street, Islington, London, N1 1RL, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

FAQs

Can I bring my child/friend under 18

The venue is strictly 18+ after 7pm.

