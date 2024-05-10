DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tribal Disco ft. Joey Greiner, Martín y Corazón, Petra Petrovich and Panoramix (Presented by Forest Döwn Under)

Somewhere Nowhere NYC
Fri, 10 May, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$69.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
On Friday, May 10, Forest Döwn Under presents Tribal Disco with music by Joey Greiner, Martín Y Corazón, Petra Petrovic and live instruments by Panoramix at Somewhere Nowhere NYC.

To purchase a VIP Table: www.sevenrooms.com/events/somewherenowhere

All Pr...

This is a 21+ event (Valid Government issued ID required).
Presented by Somewhere Nowhere and Forest Döwn Under
Somewhere Nowhere NYC

112 W 25th St, New York, NY 10001, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

