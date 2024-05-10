DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
On Friday, May 10, Forest Döwn Under presents Tribal Disco with music by Joey Greiner, Martín Y Corazón, Petra Petrovic and live instruments by Panoramix at Somewhere Nowhere NYC.
To purchase a VIP Table: www.sevenrooms.com/events/somewherenowhere
