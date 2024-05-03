DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Hot Pants ft. Fire In Her Eyes + Big Sky Orchestra + G.Byrd & EXxotic Animals

Paper Dress Vintage
Fri, 3 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Hot Pants Takeover is a brand new bi-monthly night introducing the Heaviest & Grooviest bands from across the UK and beyond 🔥

After the live music stay late for Hot Pants Rock n Roll Club!

FIRE IN HER EYES

Dressed straight out of Woodstock with a moder...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Paper Dress Live & Hot Pants.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fire In Her Eyes

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs