DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Andia

229
Fri, 14 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£46.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

RO:

Andia urcă pe scena Londrei alături de The Urs în deschidere la 229 Music Venue pe data de 14 Iunie 2024!

OPENING ACT: THE URS

INFO CONCERT:

Vârstă permisă pentru aceste eveniment este de: 14+ ( persoanele sub 18 ani pot participa la eveniment acom...

This is a 14+ event. U18s must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Enjoy Events.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Andia

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

FAQs

Which venue is this in?

Venue 1 - access through the double glass doors.

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.