Bay Ledges, DLG

recordBar
Wed, 14 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
From $25.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Bay Ledges

Fusing together easygoing electropop and dreamy indie folk, Bay Ledges is the project of Maine-born, LA-based singer-songwriter Zach Hurd. Inspired by the slick hip-hop of The Neptunes and the musical collages of Beck, Hurd was joined by his sister for the Read more

Event information

Hey, I'm Zach. Bay Ledges is a project I started a few years ago. I make most of the music at home. Thanks for listening :)

18 and over event / under 18 allowed with parent or guardian
Presented by recordBar.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bay Ledges

Venue

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

