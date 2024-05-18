DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Summer of Soul Screening

Healing Force of the Universe
Sat, 18 May, 7:30 pm
FilmPasadena
Over the course of six weeks during the summer of 1969, thousands of people attend the Harlem Cultural Festival to celebrate Black history, culture, music, and fashion. Questlove's Summer of Soul uses deftly interweaving incredible live footage with a seri...

All ages
Presented by Healing Force of the Universe.
Venue

Healing Force of the Universe

1200 East Walnut Street, Pasadena, California 91106, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

