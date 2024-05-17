Top track

Animaux Formidables - We are all animals

Animaux Formidables + Le Disfunzioni e i Rettili

sPAZIO211
Fri, 17 May, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
About

Animaux Formidables è un duo garage-fuzz-noise composto da percussioni e chitarra/voce, nato nel 2022 con l'intento di esprimere un istinto viscerale attraverso sonorità asciutte ed essenziali, incarnando personaggi con connotazioni animali.

Influenzati d...

Questo è un evento 14+
sPAZIO211, Rockish

Lineup

Animaux Formidables

Venue

sPAZIO211

Via Francesco Cigna, 211, 10155 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

