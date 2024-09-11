Top track

Maru Jota - Me Encontré

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Maru Jota

Servant Jazz Quarters
Wed, 11 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Maru Jota - Me Encontré
Got a code?

About

You won't want to miss Maru Jota. Bringing a fresh new look at pop, Maru injects reggae, jazz and an unshakeable positivity into her live set. The intimacy of the Servant Jazz Quarters is the perfect place to catch her in all her colours.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by JPT.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Maru Jota

Venue

Servant Jazz Quarters

10A Bradbury Street, London N16 8JN
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
75 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.