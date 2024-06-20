Top track

Rebe - Corazón Partio (feat. Juan Azul)

Rebe + special guests

Paper Dress Vintage
Thu, 20 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Rebe - Corazón Partio (feat. Juan Azul)
About

Rebe presents her last album, es que acaso no me oyes..??

Rebe is a lost doll that, when squeezed, produces whispers, cries and chords that a thousand times have sounded in the tradition of Spanish song, this time crossed by interferences that seem to sne...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Paper Dress Vintage.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rebe

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

