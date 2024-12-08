Top track

Pierced from Within

Devastation of the Nation Tour: Morbid Angel

The Brooklyn Monarch
Sun, 8 Dec, 5:00 pm
GigsNew York
$45.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Devastation On The Nation Tour presented by Vox&Hops

MORBID ANGEL

Suffocation

UADA

Mortiferum

Fulci

Knoll

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Suffocation, Uada, Mortiferum and 2 more

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open5:00 pm

