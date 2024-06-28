Top track

Babykiller

Devourment - UK Exclusive

229
Fri, 28 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£34.61

About Devourment

Formed in 1995 in Dallas, Devourment has been through many breakups and reformations, but their commitment to creating some of the most brutal and disturbing slam metal remains constant. ‘Babykiller’, ‘Festering Vomitous Mass’, ‘Molesting the Decapitated’ Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Aeon Promotions & The Flaming Arts presents...

Slam Death Metal pioneers DEVOURMENT, return to London for the first time in 14 years for a UK exclusive show!

DEVOURMENT (USA) - UK Exclusive
https://www.devourmentofficial.com/

Plus special...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Aeon Promotions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Devourment

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

