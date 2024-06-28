DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Formed in 1995 in Dallas, Devourment has been through many breakups and reformations, but their commitment to creating some of the most brutal and disturbing slam metal remains constant. ‘Babykiller’, ‘Festering Vomitous Mass’, ‘Molesting the Decapitated’
Aeon Promotions & The Flaming Arts presents...
Slam Death Metal pioneers DEVOURMENT, return to London for the first time in 14 years for a UK exclusive show!
DEVOURMENT (USA) - UK Exclusive
https://www.devourmentofficial.com/
