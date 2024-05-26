DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rock N' Roll Circus: Ultimate Rock Night

Jacaranda Baltic
Sun, 26 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLiverpool
£4.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Get ready to be dazzled by a spectacle like no other! Jacaranda Records present a very special performance from the world's greatest rock band

Expect to hear:

THE ROLLING STONES / THE BEATLES / THE DOORS / ELVIS / THE KINKS / CHUCK BERRY / CREAM / DAVID...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Jacaranda Records.
£
Lineup

Venue

Jacaranda Baltic

L8 5XJ, Liverpool, Merseyside, England, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

