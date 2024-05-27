Top track

Skrewball

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Skrewball

The Shacklewell Arms
Mon, 27 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Skrewball
Got a code?

About

A Benefit for Hackney Food Bank. If you are able to we encourage to give generously. List of most needed items can be found on their website.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LNZRT LTD.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Skrewball, Catastrophe, The Strongest Tool

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.