DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Spring has sprung! Smell the roses on your way to Purgatory for “BUTTERFLIES: THE RELEASE SHOW!”, an event years in the making. Witness LADYBYRD!’s two part debut album live for the first time; along with live performances from ROSEHOUSE, TEE-Q, and an ele...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.