Rosehouse, Tee-Q, LADYBYRD!, and DJ TK

Purgatory
Wed, 8 May, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
About

Spring has sprung! Smell the roses on your way to Purgatory for “BUTTERFLIES: THE RELEASE SHOW!”, an event years in the making. Witness LADYBYRD!’s two part debut album live for the first time; along with live performances from ROSEHOUSE, TEE-Q, and an ele...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Purgatory.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
DJ TK, ROSEHOUSE, TEE-Q and 1 more

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

