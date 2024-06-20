DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Teen Blush/ Don’t Get Lemon/ Holy Wire/ Same Eyes

Live Wire Lounge
Thu, 20 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsChicago
$14.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

21 and over show

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Live Wire & Cruel Management
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Live Wire Lounge

3394 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60641, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.