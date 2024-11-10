Top track

DOPELORD + RED SUN ACATAMA

Le Ferrailleur
Sun, 10 Nov, 6:30 pm
€16.50

DOPELORD (Stoner / Doom):

Fondé fin 2010 et actuellement basé à Varsovie, en Pologne, Dopelord est un groupe de métal composé de quatre membres qui s'intéresse à tout ce qui touche au stoner, au doom et à la psychologie. Ils sont fortement influencés par...

Tout public
Présenté par N-Syndicate Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Dopelord, Red Sun Atacama

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open6:30 pm

