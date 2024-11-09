Top track

Boris Brejcha

Le Zénith Paris - La Villette
Sat, 9 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Gravity
About

Boris Brejcha in Concert presents: Another Dimension

Cette année marque le retour de Boris Brejcha Zénith de Paris - La Villette. Il vous invite à entrer dans une toute nouvelle dimension !

Découvrez un scénographie totalement pensée pour l'occasion, acc...

Tout public
Présenté par WART.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Moritz Hofbauer, Boris Brejcha

Venue

Le Zénith Paris - La Villette

211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris, France
Doors open6:00 pm

